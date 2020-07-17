ROCKNE EDWARD ISAAC, born 11/19/1946 in Newtown, West Virginia, passed 6/15/2020 at 2:48 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., of COVID-19-related complications. Preceded in death by his father, Raymond Alfred Isaac, and mother, Leatrice Jean Smith, from Mingo County, brother, Phillip Gregory Isaac, and sister, Candace Elaine Isaac. Survived by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Fleischer, and three sisters, Victoria Ann Chasen, La Mesa, California, Diana Isaac Rosendahl of Parkside, Pa., and Irma Isaac Pino of Victor, West Virginia; two nephews and three nieces. Rocky was probably one of the best drummers the D.C. area had ever produced. He played with some of Washington, D.C.’s, finest bands, including The Fallen Angels, Roy Buchanan, Punky Meadows and The Cherry People. In 1969, Rocky recorded “Crash Landing” with Jimi Hendrix. Rocky’s final resting place will be in Ramsey, West Virginia, Lucas Road, at the Liberty Baptist Cemetery. Rest In Peace.
