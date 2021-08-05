ROBERTA ANN FINLEY HARDEBECK, 102, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., formerly of Williamson and Kenova, W.Va., widow of Emmett H. Hardebeck Sr., died July 6 in Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Fla. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Williamson; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family suggests memorials to Journey's End Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 220163, Glenwood, FL 32722; phone 386-804-3131. www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.