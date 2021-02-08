ROBERT DALE “BIG BOB” McCOY, 73, of Kistler, W.Va., gained his wings to enter his Heavenly home on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, W.Va. Born June 2, 1947, in Pike County, Ky., he was the son of the late Robert Alfred McCoy and the late Emogene Moore McCoy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Taylor McCoy; a grandson, Jameson Bradley Brumfield; a brother, David Michael McCoy; and three sisters, Barbara Marcum, Peggy Hammonds and Deborah Hopkins. He became known as Big Bob because he was an All-Time Wrestler in the '70s and '80s. He was a car salesman for many years and was the owner and operator of Big Bob’s Auto Sales in Man, W.Va. He enjoyed playing golf and adored his animals, especially his cat Milo. Survivors include the mother of his two daughters, Norma Thornhill McCoy of St. Albans, W.Va.; his two daughters, Tammy Manns of St. Albans, W.Va., and Robin (Michael) Ballard of Franklin, Ohio; three brothers, Gary “Butch” McCoy of Stone, Ky., Tommy (Judy) McCoy of Olive Hill, Ky., and Ricky (Melinda) McCoy of Wheelersburg, Ohio; six sisters, Bonnie (Cleet) Salyers of Verdunville, W.Va., Sandra (Erchil) Dockery of Continental, Ohio, Vicky Justus of Hazel Green, Ky., Teresa Thrasher of Defiance, Ohio, Janet (Ralph) Pack of South Portsmouth, Ky., and Janice Rhoden of Wheelersburg, Ohio; two granddaughters; three grandsons; two great-granddaughters; two special cousins, Denny (Sharon) Moore of Forest Hills, Ky., and Douglas (Debbie) Thomason of Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to his companion and caregiver, Patty Sewell of Kistler, W.Va., and her three grandchildren, Kelly, Crystal and Kevin “Bubby” Sewell. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced when finalized. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.