ROBERT BLANKENSHIP, 83, of Hatfield, W.Va., widower of Anna Blankenship, died June 20 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 23 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Stepp Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. June 22 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.hatfield.com