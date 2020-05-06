RITA SLONE, 76, of Topmost, Ky., widow of Bobbie Slone, died May 4 in Hazard ARH. Private service 11 a.m. May 8, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Bates-Thornsberry Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Livestreaming available on the funeral home Facebook page and drive-in service available.
Latest News
- Woman claims Quick Stop posted her alleged debt on a billboard along town's major roadway
- WVU not planning to raise tuition; housing, food may cost 3% more; no decision on furloughs
- Blankenship sues two prominent Republicans over alleged smear campaign during 2018 election
- Chris Harris: Looking back at the ideas that didn't make it through Kentucky's General Assembly
- Coalfield CAP provides meals to seniors during lockdown
- Old U.S. 52 cleared in West Williamson
- Jarrid McCormick: Fondest memory from my Little League days
- Looking ahead at the 2020 MCHS football schedule
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Dingess man charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, other felony charges
- Incumbent faces challenger in one contested magistrate race
- State Electric closes South Williamson location after 41 years
- Body of missing man found in Tug River in Martin County
- Mingo County couple claim Jeep Cherokee had transmission issues, did not conform to warranties
- Mingo schools plan to host some form of graduation
- 'Going dark': WMH sits empty after closure
- FRANK SORRELL
- Mingo County marriage licenses for February and March
- WHWC updates check-in policies for patients
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.