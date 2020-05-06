RITA SLONE, 76, of Topmost, Ky., widow of Bobbie Slone, died May 4 in Hazard ARH. Private service 11 a.m. May 8, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Bates-Thornsberry Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Livestreaming available on the funeral home Facebook page and drive-in service available. 