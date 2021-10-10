RICKY NEIL SMITH, 71, of Pikeville, Ky., father of Andrea Smith and Ricky Smith, both of Tennessee, died Oct. 7 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
