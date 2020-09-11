Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD HANSHAW, 83, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Lucille Duty Hanshaw, died Sept. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Hobet Mining Company. At his request, there will be no services. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements. 