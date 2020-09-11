RICHARD HANSHAW, 83, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Lucille Duty Hanshaw, died Sept. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Hobet Mining Company. At his request, there will be no services. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday, Sept. 3, removing the $50 million regulatory cap on the state’s broadband infrastructure loan insurance program. However, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said the idea that this move will change the future of the state is not true. Do you foresee a future where West Virginia is fully equipped with broadband access?
