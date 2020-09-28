RICHARD BRICE GOLLIHUE of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Connie Brewer Gollihue, died Sept. 27 at home. He was a retired Williamson police officer. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Canada Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Evans Family Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- MCHS set to play two games in three-day span
- New exotic pet shop offers variety
- Marshall knocks off No. 23 App State 17-7
- Kanawha judge sets hearing date for color-coded school reopening map case
- Child care for essential workers extended through end of year
- New campus banners an homage to crash victims
- Hunting and Fishing Show canceled for 2021
- Tolsia torches Wayne, 59-6, as county rivalry is renewed
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- New exotic pet shop offers variety
- Bank of Mingo to close Williamson branch in December
- Delbarton woman charged in Sept. 16 stabbing
- MCHS set to play two games in three-day span
- 2nd annual 'Small Town Throw Down' held in Williamson
- Editorial: Governor has no good options in COVID-19 fight
- RHONDA SMITH
- Kermit trounces Williamson in middle school action
- Police Roundup: Cleveland man charged with attempted burglary in Delbarton
- LOIS REED
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.