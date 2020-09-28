Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD BRICE GOLLIHUE of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Connie Brewer Gollihue, died Sept. 27 at home. He was a retired Williamson police officer. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Canada Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Evans Family Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.