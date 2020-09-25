Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

RHONDA SMITH, 71, of Varney, W.Va., widow of William Franklin Smith, died Sept. 23 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26-27 at the funeral home.