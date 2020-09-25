RHONDA SMITH, 71, of Varney, W.Va., widow of William Franklin Smith, died Sept. 23 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26-27 at the funeral home.
