RHODENNA PACK, 74, of Beech Creek, W.Va., passed away suddenly Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the Tug Valley ARH Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. Born July 17, 1946, at O’Keefe, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late George Washington and Rosie Vance Hatfield. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Haven, Oval, Elias and Grover Hatfield, and sisters, Eleanor Waldron, Easter Johnson and Geneva Hatfield. Rhodenna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. A dedicated homemaker, she was a member of the Devon Church of Christ. She was always one of the first to volunteer to help any way she could, whether it be cooking, helping set up, singing or just being a source of support. Her love of others and her community was unmatched. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Gerald Pack of Beech Creek, W.Va.; her children, Joann (Danny) Prater, Gerald Edward (Sharon) Pack, and Renae Pack, all of Beech Creek, W.Va.; one sister, Mary Lee Hitchcock of Waycross, Ga.; her grandchildren, Danica and Abigail Prater, Kaylee Belle Cotterman, Tiera Asbury, Kyle Sipple and Erik Sipple; her great-grandchildren, Callie Sipple, Gannon Sipple and Xzane Prater; special friends, Cheryl and Ricky Goad, Ray and Sherri Mullins, Pam and Travis Simpkins; a special nephew, Billy Hatfield; cousins who were like her sisters, Ruby Bishop, Rose England, Debbie Mudd, Janice Brown and Margie Toler; a cousin who was like a brother, Walden Hatfield; a special person whom she loved as her own, Stacey Lee; and a host of other nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ and friends. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Devon Church of Christ with Bro. Travis Simpkins officiating. Burial in the Family Cemetery at her old home place at Beech Creek with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation after 6 p.m. Monday evening at the Devon Church of Christ. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, all visitors are required to wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.