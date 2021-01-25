On January 24th, 2021, REXFORD EUGENE HORTON, age 79, of Forest Hills, Ky., formerly of Sycamore Heights, Williamson, W.Va., rejoiced as he was welcomed into the arms of his Lord. He was born July 3, 1941, the son of the late Fred C. and Gladys V. Trail Horton. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lawanda Gwynn Smith, and his sisters-in-law, Aretta Smith, Carole Faye Clark and Eleanor Gail Clark Varney. Through his work as a filtration and water plant operator at the Williamson Utility Board, he served his community by providing them with clean and safe drinking water for over 40 years. After retirement, he went on to work for the City Solid Waste Department. He was also a member of the East Williamson Baptist Church, where he was baptized alongside his son. Rex loved his church family and always greeted them with a smile. Paw was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many and will forever be missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda Lee Clark Horton of Forest Hills, Ky., formerly of Sycamore Heights, Williamson, W.Va.; his daughter, Sonja Lynn (Kenneth “Rod”) Smith of Forest Hills, Ky.; his son, Rexford Eugene (Lisa) Horton II of Williamson, W.Va.; his granddaughters, Autumn Gail Smith of Forest Hills, Ky., Chelsea Nicole Horton of South Williamson, Ky., Carrigan Reann Horton of South Williamson, Ky., Kaitlyn Marie Williamson of Huntington, W.Va.; his great-grandchildren, Wyatt Cash Davis of Forest Hills, Ky., Shiloh Gwendolynn Smith of Forest Hills, Ky., Walker Rae Justice of Forest Hills, Ky., Anistyn Skye Ball of South Williamson, Ky.; and special friends, Darrell and Connie Thompson, as well as a host of other loving family members and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Christopher Beckett for his care throughout the years, Bluegrass Care Navigators for their care and support provided in the comfort of his home, and to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center for their care in his final days. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, beginning at noon at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Pastor Caleb Horne officiating. Funeral services will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery of Williamson, W.Va., with Freddie Newsome, Terry Saunders, Clifford Marenko, Kenneth Smith, Jack Varney, Butch Beckett and Darrell Thompson serving as honorary pallbearers and Wallace “Wally” Floyd, Garrett Justice, Larry Elia, Calib Ball, Jackie Varney and Randy Rhodes serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facemasks are required inside the funeral home at all times and social distancing guidelines should be followed. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Horton family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.