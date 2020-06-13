Essential reporting in volatile times.

REVA FARMER TEETERS, 90, passed away early Monday, June 8, 2020, at The Haven of Rest Adult Christian Home in Ridgeway, Va. A funeral service took place 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Fieldcrest Church of God, with burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Teeters was born December 31, 1929, in Rockingham County, N.C., to the late Stephen Farmer and Pearl Thomas Farmer. Reva was a dedicated nurse for 40 years, working at Morehead Memorial Hospital as an O.R. Supervisor and also in the nursery. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her four children, Patte Osborne (Brad), Robert Teeters Jr. (Teresa) and Johnathan Teeters, all of Eden, and Susan Burns of Reidsville; eight grandchildren, Jeffery Teeters (Jordan), Ashley Taylor (Kelvin), Chasity Cobb (Jeremy), Josh Osborne (Alana), Ryan Osborne, Spencer Osborne, Jessica Bowers (Andy) and Matthew Edwards; six great-grandchildren, Delaney, Dakota, Paisley, Wyatt, Kolston and Harper; and sister, Joann Brown of Eden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clinton Teeters Sr.; daughter, Jackie Teeters; grandson, Clinton Teeters; three brothers, Glenn Farmer, Aaron Farmer and Vernon Farmer; and six sisters, Beatrice Farmer, Arcola Farmer, Bobbie Jean Farmer, Iwania Gibson, Lillie Johnson and Captolia Lefew. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and especially Haven of Rest Adult Christian Home for their loving and compassionate care these last few months. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.