REVA ANN MARCUM of Belo, W.Va., widow of Don Marcum, died Dec. 12 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She worked with her husband in the manufactured home business. According to her wishes, funeral service will be private at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.