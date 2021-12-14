Thank you for Reading.

REVA ANN MARCUM of Belo, W.Va., widow of Don Marcum, died Dec. 12 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She worked with her husband in the manufactured home business. According to her wishes, funeral service will be private at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. 

