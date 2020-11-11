REV. DERL W. CURRY, 80, of Stokesdale, N.C., formerly Omar, W.Va., husband of Mable Runyon Curry, died Nov. 6 at home. He retired from Ford Motor Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 9, Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
