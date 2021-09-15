Thank you for Reading.

RAYMOND LACKEY, 88, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., widower of Norma White Lackey, died Sept. 12 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Lackey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Freedom United Baptist Church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

