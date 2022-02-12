RAYBURN DUDNEY BLANKENSHIP, 84, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Betty Blankenship, died Feb. 8 at his residence. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 13, Freedom Full Gospel Assembly House of Prayer; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mounts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.