Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

RANDY LEE HUNT, 52, of Delbarton, W.Va., father of Sidney Hunt of Stone, Ky., died July 16 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service will be noon July 20, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com