RANDALL STANLEY, 66, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Jenny Maynard Stanley, died Sept. 12. He worked at American Electric Power as a line crew supervisor. Graveside service 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Social distance and face covering will be followed. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
