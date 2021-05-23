Thank you for Reading.

RANDALL MARCUM, 70 of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Hatfield, Ky., husband of Arlene Marcum, died May 22 at home. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired lineman and supervisor for the power company. At his request, services will be private for his immediate family. Arrangements by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky.  rerogersfh.com.

