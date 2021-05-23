RANDALL MARCUM, 70 of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Hatfield, Ky., husband of Arlene Marcum, died May 22 at home. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired lineman and supervisor for the power company. At his request, services will be private for his immediate family. Arrangements by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky. rerogersfh.com.
