RANDALL LEE ROBINETTE, 68, of Lyburn, W.Va., father of Kimberly Dawn Collins and Kevin “Rob” Robinette, died Oct. 25 at home. He was a U.S. National Guard recruiter. At his request, cremation will take place and a memorial service scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Davy Branch Church, Lyburn. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 

