PRISCILLA HOWARD ALLEN, 90, of David, Ky., wife of Floyd B. Allen, died May 27 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 30, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in the Howard Family Cemetery, David, Ky. Visitation two hours before services at the funeral home. 