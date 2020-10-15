Essential reporting in volatile times.

POLLY CAROLINE FRANCIS, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Lonnie Dale Francis, died Oct. 13 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a Pike County substitute teacher and former postmaster at Godby, Ky. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 