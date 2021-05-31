PHYLLIS RUTH YOUNG VARNEY, 87, of Perry Hall, Md., formerly of Pinsonfork, Ky., passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. Phyllis was born September 3, 1933, at Pinsonfork, a daughter of the late John Henry and Virgie Williams Young. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Varney; sisters, Edna Edwards, Katherine Freeman, Mary Stahl, Marguarite Vaughn, Eva Robillard, Charlotte Slone, Glenna Blankenship, Opal Vincell and Clara Smith; and her brothers, John Henry Jr. and Phillip Young. She retired from the Pike County Board of Education. She spent most of her career teaching kindergarten and fourth grade at Runyon Elementary School. She was a member of Belfry Homemakers, McAndrews Church of Christ, Stone Heritage Association, KTRS (Kentucky Teacher Retirement) and VFW Veterans of Foreign Wars. Survivors include three daughters, Glenette Lynn Hill and her husband, Mark Hill of Newburgh, Ind., Stephanie May of Bevins, Ky., and Michelle Ocheda and her husband, Theo Ocheda of Perry Hall, Md. She has five grandchildren, Candice Parsley, Zachary Varney, Joshua May, Nathan May and Katherine Ocheda; great-grandchildren, Zoey Varney and a host of extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Gilchrist Hospice, Nurse Nikki and caregiver Teneshia for the loving care they gave to Mumzzy. Interment will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
