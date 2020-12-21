PHYLLIS IRENE CHARLES, 72, of Ransom, Ky., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Pikeville Medical Center. Phyllis was born March 6, 1948, the daughter of the late James Epp Webb and Dorothy Irene Smith Webb. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Richard Charles; a grandson, Andrew Charles; brother, James Michael Webb; and a sister, Mary "Jo" Scott. Survivors include her loving children, Thomas Richard (Amy) Charles of South Williamson, Ky., and Brandi D. (Michael E.) Rose of Chattaroy, W.Va.; two brothers, Gary Webb of Greenville, Tenn., and Jeff Webb of Ransom, Ky.; her grandchildren, Hunter Charles, Blake Charles, Kaitlyn Charles, Brooklyn Rose, Ashley Edwards and Alex Edwards; two great-grandchildren, Arlo Thomas Charles and Bennett Taylor Charles; and a host of other loving family and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Charles family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.