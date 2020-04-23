PHYLLIS ANN ROBINSON, 88, of Langley, Ky., widow of Charles Truman Robinson, died April 21 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Private graveside service April 24, Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
