PHYLLIS ANN DARDI, 80, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Charles A. Dardi, died Aug. 15 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 21 at the Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
