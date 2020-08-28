PHILLIP RODNEY REED, 63, of Sidney, Ky., widower of Paula West Reed, died Aug. 25 at the home of his brother, Doug. Funeral service took place at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.rerogersfh.com.
