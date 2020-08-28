Essential reporting in volatile times.

PHILLIP RODNEY REED, 63, of Sidney, Ky., widower of Paula West Reed, died Aug. 25 at the home of his brother, Doug. Funeral service took place at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.rerogersfh.com