PEGGY LOU SIMPKINS, 77, of Belfry, Ky., passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Morristown Hamblen Hospital, Morristown, Tenn. She was born February 29, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Clayton Thomas and Birdie Mae Marcum Varney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hasle Simpkins, and her brother, Harold Thomas Varney. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pinsonfork Church of God. Peggy loved to tell everyone that she was a leap year baby and that she was officially only 19 years old. She loved life and was young at heart and stayed very active all her life. Survivors include her children, Marcia Lincoln of Canada, Ky., Melissa (Kermit "Moose") Ratliff of New Market, Tenn., and Dwayne (Teresa) Stacy of Morristown, Tenn.; four grandchildren, William Lincoln, Shawnalea Lincoln, Casey Whetstone and Katie Hudgins; four great-grandchildren, Mason and Layla Whetstone, August and Cash Lincoln; and a host of other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Hubbard officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy, Ky., with Casey Whetstone, William Lincoln, Dwayne Stacy, Justin Holbrook and Sam Chapman serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the funeral home chapel. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Simpkins family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.