PEGGY ANN BRANHAM, 84, of Ragland, W.Va., died Sept. 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a school secretary, Ragland Postmaster, office manager for Dr. Maryona and owned Peggy’s Bizarre. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Connolly Memorial Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.