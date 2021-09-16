Thank you for Reading.

PEGGY ANN BRANHAM, 84, of Ragland, W.Va., died Sept. 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a school secretary, Ragland Postmaster, office manager for Dr. Maryona and owned Peggy’s Bizarre. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Connolly Memorial Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.

