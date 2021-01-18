PAULINE PECCO HACKNEY
April 22, 1926 - January 13, 2021
Once in your lifetime, God will send you a special person to share his unconditional love, goodness and joy with, not only for you, but for everyone in the world that comes to know them. That special person was our mom, PAULINE PECCO HACKNEY, who many people called "Pretty Polly." We were truly blessed to have her for 94 years and 9 months until she went home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 5:33 a.m. She was a shining example of how God instructs us to be in His Word. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She left a life-long testimony of true faithfulness to her Lord that will forever live on for her church, family and friends to follow after.
Pauline was born in Sharondale, Kentucky, on April 22, 1926, the daughter of Angelo Gaetano (Tom) Pecco "Goodpoppy" and Mariah Trout Pecco "Goodmommy" and was one of 10 siblings. With her passing, she was the last of the original Pecco family that owned and operated Pecco's Meat Market, most always just called "Pecco's" in Williamson, W.Va. After immigrating from Molfetta, Italy, to America, her father Tom Sr., journeyed to Kentucky to work in the coal mines, and he eventually opened "Pecco's," where he worked until his death in 1961. At that time his son Tom Pecco Jr., took over and managed "Pecco's" until it was destroyed by fire in 2017.
Pauline married the love of her life, Rev. Joe Hackney Jr., on August 5, 1944, and they became the parents of five children, Linda, Jack, Gary and twins Jerry and Judy. Together, they made the commitment to follow Jesus Christ and was baptized by the Rev. Bobby Varney on February 1, 1953. Both Pauline and Joe faithfully served the Lord until each went on to be with their Lord. Pauline and Joe were honored to be among founding members of the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church when it was first established in the courthouse at Belfry, Ky. During her lifetime of servitude in church, Pauline served as a deacon's/minister's/pastor's wife. She was a member of the church choir, a Sunday School teacher, a youth group leader and a Vacation Bible School (VBS) teacher and helper. For about the last five years, Pauline's favorite job was being the VBS nurse. In 2019, at the age of 93, Pauline still loved providing first-aid care, Band-Aids and lollipops to the children and adults who needed medical attention for minor injuries. Pauline was often recognized as the oldest person attending Vacation Bible School and other church activities for many years.
During her lifetime, by the grace and healing power of God, Pauline overcame many obstacles and illnesses. At age 8 she had TB, could not walk and had to be carried everywhere she went. Never surrendering to pain and afflictions, Pauline went on to achieve many goals in her life. During 1950-1960, she served as a Cub Scout leader at the Sharondale Grade School. In 1970, Pauline attended cosmetology school in Pikeville, Kentucky, and shortly after graduation, opened Pauline’s Beauty Salon in Pecco Hollow. A few years later she opened another business, Pauline's Ceramic Shop, and spent many hours making and selling beautiful ceramics, even branching out her sales all the way to Florida. Pauline loved to spend time with her mother, "Goodmommy," fixing her hair in her beauty salon and then creating and painting ceramics in her ceramic shop. Unable to complete high school in her youth due to family needs, Pauline took classes to obtain her GED. With tutoring help from her grandson, James, and a few days shy of her 64th birthday, Pauline graduated and received her diploma on April 20, 1990. It was most definitely one of the greatest triumphs of her life, and we were all so proud of her for achieving her lifetime goal. She received her Kentucky notary commission in May of 2004 and was also appointed as a Kentucky Colonel.
Pauline was preceded in death by her mother, Mariah Trout "Goodmommy" Pecco; father Tom Pecco Sr. "Goodpoppy"; sisters Sara Ann Pecco, Marie Ball, Ann Dibuono, Irene "Kitty" Salyers, Jenny Nelson and Lois Stratton; brothers Buster Pecco, Sam Pecco and Tom Pecco Jr.; her husband Rev. Joe Hackney Jr.; son Jerry B. Hackney Sr.; grandchildren Sean Courtney Hackney, Jill Hackney and Jerry Joseph Hackney; her son-in-law George Brown, whom she called her best friend. It was very difficult on her as she loved and missed all of her family so very much. She would often say "when you live to be 94, most all of your loved ones and friends have gone on and you no longer have them to talk to." On her 94th birthday, she gave a little tribute speech to all of her family and said that the greatest accomplishment of her life was living long enough to see all of her children saved and serving the Lord.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Brown, Sidney, Ky., and Judy Rollins, Huddy, Ky.; two sons, Gary Hackney, Williamson, W.Va., and Jack Hackney, Belfry, Ky.; daughters-in-law that she always thought of as her own daughters, Carol Hackney, Glenna Hackney and Sonya Hackney; grandchildren Margaret Melise, David (Malena) Blackburn, Rachel Brown, Jacqueline (Frank) Brewster, Angie (Doug) Scaff, Joey (Susan) Hackney, Staci (Brendon) Moore, Megan Hackney, Isaiah Hackney, James Rollins, Rocky (Ashley) Rollins, Jerry Blaine Hackney Jr., Cory Coleman and Timmy Thacker; great-grandchildren Ashley Hatfield, Joshua (Fallan) Hatfield, Gavin Blackburn, Kenneth (Hope) Chapman, Laura Isabellla (Belle) Brewster, Jalyn Hackney, Luke Hackney, Harper Moore, Zoey Moore, Jayla Hackney, Kenneth (Jo-Jo) Hackney and Jodi Dawn Rollins; great- great-grandchildren Mariah Hatfield, Craig Hatfield and Treslyn Hatfield; many precious nieces and nephews, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Pauline had several caregivers that she loved dearly and thought of them as family: Cricket Williams, Mary Ellen Varney, Shannon Cook, Missy Johnson, Tammy Ray, Lou Ann Perkins White and Tina Stanley.
Pauline's wishes were to be taken to the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church.
Family viewing at 5 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021.
Visitation for the public at 6 p.m.
Saturday night visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. services with Chris Varney and Leonard Sesco (also special singers).
Sunday celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chris Varney and several special singers. Interment at Mt. View Memory Gardens. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Hackney family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.