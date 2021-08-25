PAULETTE FRANCINE COLEMAN, 70, of Huddy, Ky., wife of Jackie Lee Coleman, died Aug. 22 at home. She was a clerk for SBC Ameritech. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
