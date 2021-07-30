PAUL ED LOCKARD, 65, of Rawl, W.Va., husband of Sylvia Lockard, died July 26 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a minister. Funeral service took place at 11 a.m. July 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.