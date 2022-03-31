PATSY L. MAYNARD, 70, of Belfry, Ky., sister of Dwight Maynard Jr. and Charles Maynard, both of Belfry, died March 29 in Good Shepard Nursing and Rehab, Phelps, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 2 at Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
