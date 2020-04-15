PATRICIA TERESA TUTTLE COLLINS TRENT, 58, of Eidon, Tenn., formerly Knott County, Ky., wife of James Trent, died April 7 in in Holston Valley Medical Center. All services are private, and burial will be in Waddles Family Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- State Rep. Chris Harris: General Assembly takes historic action to approve state's budget
- Belfry field turf project put on hold due to COVID-19
- NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees announced
- Local angler hauls in 31 1/2 inch muskie out of the Tug River
- Blankenship's media defamation case moves forward with fewer defendants
- Woman claims her blood clot filter implant fragmented, traveled into heart
- New West Virginia State Bar officers, members announced
- Veolia Water, WFD team up to clean West End fishing pier
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Pike County up to four confirmed infections of COVID-19; ARH has first positive infection
- Pike County man dies from COVID-19 complications
- Pike County releases grand jury indictments for March
- Logan County 25-year-old becomes state’s sixth COVID-19 fatality
- Mingo Health Department confirms elderly patient as county's first COVID-19 case
- WVSOM alumnus Dino Beckett, D.O., recognized in inaugural Health Care Hall of Fame
- WFD responds to another structure fire in downtown Williamson
- Local grocery stores continue to adjust to COVID-19 pandemic
- Police roundup: Kermit woman arrested in connection with January armed robbery
- LMAMH to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Logan
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.