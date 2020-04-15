PATRICIA TERESA TUTTLE COLLINS TRENT, 58, of Eidon, Tenn., formerly Knott County, Ky., wife of James Trent, died April 7 in in Holston Valley Medical Center. All services are private, and burial will be in Waddles Family Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com