Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

PATRICIA LOUISE ROWE, 64, of Bluff City, Tenn., died May 22 at Holsten Valley Medical Center. Funeral service 4 p.m. May 25 at Mounts Funeral Home; burial at Hall Family Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service. 