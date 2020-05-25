PATRICIA LOUISE ROWE, 64, of Bluff City, Tenn., died May 22 at Holsten Valley Medical Center. Funeral service 4 p.m. May 25 at Mounts Funeral Home; burial at Hall Family Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
