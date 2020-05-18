Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

PATRICIA BLANTON LEMASTER, 58, of River, Ky., widow of David Alan LeMaster, died May 11. No service is scheduled. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 