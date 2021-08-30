OPAL ELLEN SPIKER, age 95, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the home of her granddaughter Terrianne Julian (Donny) in Rocky Mount, Va. She was born March 12, 1926, to the late Russell and Bernice Cox. Mom loved to attend church and social activities. Reading was her favorite pastime; her love for reading even lead her to write a book, “My Life As I Remember It.” In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frank L. Spiker Jr.; infant daughter, Linda Joyce Spiker; daughter, Susan Kay Sesco; four sisters, Lorainne, Maxine, Betty and Bernadine; great-granddaughter, Nicole Alvarez; son-in-law, Louis Goodbrod; and very special son-in-law, Charlie Cox. Opal is survived by her daughters, Patsy Daniels and husband Johnny, Merrianne Cox and companion Tom Childress, Jane Goodbrod and Lisa Davis and husband Jerome; son, Russell Spiker and wife Tina; sister, Vivian Kauffman; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her special friends Shareka Lee and Brenda St. Clair. Words cannot express how much we appreciate and thank Terri and Donny Julian for opening their home and hearts in order to make mom happy in her final days. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Wassum Cemetery, 5549 – 5557 Lee Highway, Atkins, Va., with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Mom – this is the final chapter of your book, “My Life As I Remember It.” To share memories of Opal Ellen Spiker, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Opal’s family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
