OKEY MILTON PORTER, 88, of Forest Hills, Ky., formerly of Radnor, widower of Barbara Sue Staton Porter, died Oct. 14. He retired from the West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General office as a sergeant major and training officer. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Forest Hills Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
