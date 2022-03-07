NYOKA ROSE STANLEY BAKER, 70, of Canada, Ky., wife of Thomas Dewey Baker, died March 5 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 8 at Sidney Missionary Baptist Church; burial in The Rose Garden, Canada, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. March 7 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
