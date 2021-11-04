NOLICE LILLIAN CAUDILL, 95, of Hatfield, Ky., widow of Arnold Ray Caudill, died Nov. 1 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
