NINA SUE HATFIELD, 53, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died May 20 at her residence. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 24 at Mounts Funeral Home; burial at Hatfield Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. May 23 at the funeral home. 