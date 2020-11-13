Essential reporting in volatile times.

NELLIE HUNT, 79, of Elk Creek, W.Va., sister of Roy Hunt of Fort Gay, Elbert Hunt Jr. and Holly Subyak, both of Elk Creek, and Barbara Marshall of Dandridge, Tenn., died Nov. 11 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a retired truck driver for Marrowbone Development Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. 