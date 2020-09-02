NEDRA SUE JUSTICE, 78, of Justice, W.Va., died Aug. 31. Funeral service 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Wilson Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
