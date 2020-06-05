NANCY SUE MOUNTS BLANKENSHIP, 73, of Baisden, W.Va., died June 2 at home. Gathering of friends will be 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 7 at the funeral home. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert, W.Va.
