Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

NANCY SUE MOUNTS BLANKENSHIP, 73, of Baisden, W.Va., died June 2 at home. Gathering of friends will be 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 7 at the funeral home. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert, W.Va. 