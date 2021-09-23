NANCY MARCUM, 75, of Lenore, W.Va., wife of Mose Marcum, died Sept. 21 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She worked at the Nolan Toll Booth and at the former Superbowl bowling alley in West Williamson. Funeral service at noon Sept. 24 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore. Burial in the Family Cemetery at Laurel Creek. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear a face covering. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements by Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
