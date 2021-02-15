NANCY L. BEASLEY, 55 of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Matewan, W.Va., made heaven her home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born November 6, 1965, the daughter of the late Fred and Jacqueline Sue Lockhart Beasley. She was a caregiver to many area seniors, a huge WVU fan, attended Matewan High School and Huntington Junior College. Nancy was a friend to many in the Tri-State area, she was Apostolic by faith and loved to share memories of attending the UPC Camp in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Nancy's love of God, church and people began as a Sunday School child riding the church van every service to the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Red Jacket, W.Va. Nancy made it clear to everyone how much that she loved her pastor, the late Curtis D. Stallard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Triplett and Betty Beasley Hammond, and one brother, Charles Beasley. She is survived by a niece, Kashenna Crabtree of Belfry, Ky.; great-niece and great-nephew, Jayquan and Jakyia Jones; and a host of friends. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Joseph Crum officiating. Burial will follow and Nancy will be laid to rest beside her sister Betty in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Wednesday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
