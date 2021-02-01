MS. DELORIS HALL WILSEY, 85, of Lake City, Fla., passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Solaris Healthcare of Lake City after an extended illness. She was born in Lenore, West Virginia, to the late Orville and Beatrice Colegrove. Deloris had made Lake City her home since 1985, having lived most of her life in West Virginia. She retired from Florida Gateway College, but quickly discovered she missed being active and surrounded by people, so she went to work part time with Walmart. Deloris was of the Baptist faith. She loved to travel with friends, and Biloxi was one of her favorite destinations. From the time she was a little girl she loved to dance and continued that passion through her retirement with the local VFW singers/dance group. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wilsey; two daughters, Cathy Hammock and Loletha Napier; three grandchildren, Amanda Rucker, Brad Hunter and Brian Darby; and her brother, Clayton Colegrove. Survivors include two sons, Sam Hall (Tammy), Lake City, Fla., and Ronnie Hall (Alicia), Gainesville, Fla.; one daughter, Marsha Darby (Paul), Scottown, Ohio; two sons-in-law, Allen Hammock and Earnie Napier; two brothers, Marvin (Max) Colegrove and Junior (Pearl) Colegrove; 11 grandchildren, Shane Hammock, Shannon Cooper, Michele Martinez, Aaron Hall, Eric Hall, Misty Woodard, Cecelia Darby, Hunter Darby, Emma Banick, Anna Freeman and Ella Walls; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Kenova, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL. 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.