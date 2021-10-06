MRS. EZELL SMITH, 97, of Huddy, Ky., passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 4, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19. Ezell was born July 25, 1924, to Miles and Pinkie Plymale of Johns Creek, Ky., who preceded her in death. Ezell was also preceded in death by her by 11 siblings, making her the last of that family. Ezell grew up in Johns Creek, Ky. She later moved to Huddy, Ky., with her sister Alice Varney to continue her education. She would soon meet her late husband, Everette Smith. Everette immediately adored Ezell. Once, when asked by another, "What's she got that I don't?" his reply was, "That fiery red hair!" The two were married in 1940. Ezell was a loving wife, devoted mother and beloved grandmother. Ezell is preceded in death by husband, Everett Smith; her first born, Christine Smith; and her only son, Danny Everett Smith.
Ezell is survived by one daughter, Yvonne Campbell (Roger Campbell) of Huddy, Ky., who has given freely the last 11 years of her life in service to her mother. Ezell is also survived by two grandchildren, Kendra Hurley-Campbell of Huddy, Ky., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Mark Everette Smith of Huntington, W.Va.
Ezell was a member of the Belfry First Baptist Church, where she was saved and baptized. Ezell was not just a wife, a mother or a grandmother, she was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a teacher, a cook, a doctor, a baby sister, a moral compass, a support system and a blessing. Her wisdom, grace, faith in God and love for her family will be missed. The family is grateful to the wonderful people who have helped care for Ezell these past two years. You all are God-sent. Thank you so much to our extended family, church family and friends.
Funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mike McCartney officiating. Burial in Coburn Point Cemetery, Huddy, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night at the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks due to COVID-19. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Smith family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.