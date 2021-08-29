MILLARD WHITT, 94, of Lenore, widower of Betty Dehart Whitt, died Aug. 27 at his residence. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in the Alley Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30 in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
