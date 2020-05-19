Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

MICHAEL ROBERT KANABLE, 70, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Brenda Gail Stumbo, died May 17 at home. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 